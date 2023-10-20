Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stocks surge in positive trading session

Paytm's open price on the last day was ₹955.9, and the closing price was ₹948.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹976.4, while the lowest was ₹936. The market cap of Paytm is currently at ₹61,454.09 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is ₹984.9, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm's shares on that day was 249,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.