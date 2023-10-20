Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stocks surge in positive trading session

Paytm's open price on the last day was ₹955.9, and the closing price was ₹948.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹976.4, while the lowest was ₹936. The market cap of Paytm is currently at ₹61,454.09 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is ₹984.9, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm's shares on that day was 249,482 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|17.12%
|6 Months
|47.44%
|YTD
|82.38%
|1 Year
|48.43%
Q2 results today: 38 companies going to declare its second quarter results for the current fiscal includes JSW Steel, JSW Energy, Paytm, Hindustan Zinc, Central Bank of India, L&T Finance Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp, etc
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-paytm-jsw-steel-to-l-t-finance-38-companies-to-announce-earning-today-11697770900737.html
Paytm Q2 Results Preview: The gross merchandise value is also expected to rise further in the second quarter of current fiscal, after registering a growth of 37 per cent year-on-year to ₹4.05 lakh crore in the preceding April-June quarter.
/companies/company-results/paytm-q2-results-preview-revenue-seen-over-35-on-high-gmv-disbursement-projections-losses-to-decline-11697734667094.html
