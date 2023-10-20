Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stocks surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 968.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 990 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

Paytm's open price on the last day was 955.9, and the closing price was 948.05. The highest price reached during the day was 976.4, while the lowest was 936. The market cap of Paytm is currently at 61,454.09 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is 984.9, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm's shares on that day was 249,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹990, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹968.7

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 990. There has been a 2.2% percent change, with a net change of 21.3.

20 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for One 97 Communications stock is 961.4 and the high price is 993.5.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹969.85, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹968.7

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 969.85 and there has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.15 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months17.12%
6 Months47.44%
YTD82.38%
1 Year48.43%
20 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹968.7, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹948.05

The current stock price of Paytm is 968.7. There has been a 2.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.65.

20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Q2 results today: Paytm, JSW Steel to L&T Finance — 38 companies to announce earning today

Q2 results today: 38 companies going to declare its second quarter results for the current fiscal includes JSW Steel, JSW Energy, Paytm, Hindustan Zinc, Central Bank of India, L&T Finance Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp, etc

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-paytm-jsw-steel-to-l-t-finance-38-companies-to-announce-earning-today-11697770900737.html

20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Paytm Q2 Results Preview: Revenue seen over 35% on high GMV, disbursement projections; losses to decline

Paytm Q2 Results Preview: The gross merchandise value is also expected to rise further in the second quarter of current fiscal, after registering a growth of 37 per cent year-on-year to 4.05 lakh crore in the preceding April-June quarter.

/companies/company-results/paytm-q2-results-preview-revenue-seen-over-35-on-high-gmv-disbursement-projections-losses-to-decline-11697734667094.html

20 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹948.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 249,482. The closing price for the day was 948.05.

