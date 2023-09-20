Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

Paytm's stock opened at ₹882.95 and closed at ₹883.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹885.15 and a low of ₹870. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at ₹55,396.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939 and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 70,055.
20 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Paytm share price Live
