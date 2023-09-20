Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 883.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 873.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

Paytm's stock opened at 882.95 and closed at 883.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 885.15 and a low of 870. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 55,396.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939 and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 70,055.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

