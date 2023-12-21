Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹627.7 and closed at ₹622.6. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹635.85, while the lowest price was ₹610.05. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at ₹39,013.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹472. On the BSE, there were 5,620,541 shares traded.
The One 97 Communications stock had a low of ₹605.6 and a high of ₹625.25 today.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Paytm is ₹619.2. There has been a 0.76 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|-31.7%
|6 Months
|-29.53%
|YTD
|15.85%
|1 Year
|16.78%
Based on the current data, the Paytm stock price is ₹614.55. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This suggests that the stock price has remained stable and has not experienced any significant fluctuations.
On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total volume of 5,620,541 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Paytm shares on that day was ₹622.6.
