Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 614.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 627.7 and closed at 622.6. The stock's highest price during the day was 635.85, while the lowest price was 610.05. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at 39,013.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 472. On the BSE, there were 5,620,541 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low of 605.6 and a high of 625.25 today.

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹619.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹614.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 619.2. There has been a 0.76 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months-31.7%
6 Months-29.53%
YTD15.85%
1 Year16.78%
21 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹614.55, up 0% from yesterday's ₹614.55

Based on the current data, the Paytm stock price is 614.55. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This suggests that the stock price has remained stable and has not experienced any significant fluctuations.

21 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹622.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total volume of 5,620,541 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Paytm shares on that day was 622.6.

