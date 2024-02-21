Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 358.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 376.45, closing at 358.55. The high and low were both 376.45. The market cap stood at 23910.13 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3, and the low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 124664 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹376.45, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹358.55

The current data shows that Paytm stock is priced at 376.45, with a net change of 17.9 and a percent change of 4.99. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of 17.9.

21 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹358.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total BSE volume of 124,664 shares with a closing price of 358.55.

