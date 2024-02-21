Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock sees gains in trading today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹376.45, closing at ₹358.55. The high and low were both ₹376.45. The market cap stood at ₹23910.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3, and the low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 124664 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Paytm stock is priced at ₹376.45, with a net change of 17.9 and a percent change of 4.99. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of 17.9.
On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total BSE volume of 124,664 shares with a closing price of ₹358.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!