Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 900.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 902.3 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's opening price was 894.05 and it closed at 888. The stock reached a high of 905 and a low of 890.65. The market capitalization of Paytm is 57,224.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 59,699.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 894.4 and a high of 909.85 today.

21 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹902.3, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹900.9

The current data shows that the Paytm stock price is 902.3. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months6.85%
6 Months27.55%
YTD69.75%
1 Year64.78%
21 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹901.65, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹888

The current price of Paytm stock is 901.65, with a percent change of 1.54% and a net change of 13.65.

21 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹888 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a BSE volume of 59,699 shares. The closing price for the stock was 888.

