Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Plunges Amidst Negative Trade

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹862.05 and closed at ₹873.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹863.5, while the low was ₹850.2. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at ₹54,118.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 135,865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.