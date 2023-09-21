Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Plunges Amidst Negative Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 853.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 850.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 862.05 and closed at 873.25. The stock's high for the day was 863.5, while the low was 850.2. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at 54,118.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 135,865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹850.15, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹853.1

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 850.15. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.

21 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹873.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a trading volume of 135,865 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 873.25.

