Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.9 %. The stock closed at 614.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 614.55 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 642.05, while the lowest was 605.6. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 40,533.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 472. The BSE volume for Paytm was 287,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹638.5, up 3.9% from yesterday's ₹614.55

The Paytm stock price is currently 638.5, representing a percent change of 3.9 and a net change of 23.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason behind this change.

22 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹614.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 287,487 shares. The closing price for Paytm on that day was 614.55.

