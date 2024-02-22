Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock rises in positive trading today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹395.25 and closed at ₹376.45. The high and low for the day were both ₹395.25. The market cap stood at ₹25104.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 176831 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹395.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹376.45
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹395.25, showing a 4.99% increase in value with a net change of 18.8.
22 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹376.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 176,831 shares with a closing price of ₹376.45.