Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock rises in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 376.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 395.25 and closed at 376.45. The high and low for the day were both 395.25. The market cap stood at 25104.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3 and the low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 176831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹395.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹376.45

Paytm stock is currently priced at 395.25, showing a 4.99% increase in value with a net change of 18.8.

22 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹376.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 176,831 shares with a closing price of 376.45.

