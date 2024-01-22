Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm was ₹789.5, the closing price was ₹773.9, the highest price reached during the day was ₹797.7, and the lowest price was ₹777.65. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹49,803.0 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm was 417,145 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹784.2, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹773.9 The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹784.2, which represents a 1.33% increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock value.

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SBI Cards & Payment Services 744.85 -4.5 -0.6 932.35 690.9 70468.35 Muthoot Finance 1410.25 -21.75 -1.52 1537.4 911.4 56614.24 One 97 Communications 784.2 10.3 1.33 998.3 502.65 49701.67 L&T Finance Holdings 167.0 -1.25 -0.74 174.85 78.97 41410.51 Sundaram Finance 3559.4 -27.25 -0.76 3861.85 2190.4 39223.64

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 11.72% 3 Months -28.54% 6 Months -8.37% YTD 21.74% 1 Year 45.43%

