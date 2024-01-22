 Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 773.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 784.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm was 789.5, the closing price was 773.9, the highest price reached during the day was 797.7, and the lowest price was 777.65. The market capitalization of Paytm was 49,803.0 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm was 417,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:24:29 AM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 777.65 and a high of 797.70.

22 Jan 2024, 11:23:15 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:41:41 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:49 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services744.85-4.5-0.6932.35690.970468.35
Muthoot Finance1410.25-21.75-1.521537.4911.456614.24
One 97 Communications784.210.31.33998.3502.6549701.67
L&T Finance Holdings167.0-1.25-0.74174.8578.9741410.51
Sundaram Finance3559.4-27.25-0.763861.852190.439223.64
22 Jan 2024, 10:29:56 AM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of 777.65 and a high price of 797.70 during the current day's trading.

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

Paytm Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:44:21 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:37:10 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.72%
3 Months-28.54%
6 Months-8.37%
YTD21.74%
1 Year45.43%
22 Jan 2024, 09:10:10 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:15:05 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹773.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 417,145 shares were traded. The closing price of Paytm's stock on that day was 773.9.

