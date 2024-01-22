Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm was ₹789.5, the closing price was ₹773.9, the highest price reached during the day was ₹797.7, and the lowest price was ₹777.65. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹49,803.0 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm was 417,145 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹777.65 and a high of ₹797.70.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹784.2, which represents a 1.33% increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock value.
The current stock price of Paytm is ₹784.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|744.85
|-4.5
|-0.6
|932.35
|690.9
|70468.35
|Muthoot Finance
|1410.25
|-21.75
|-1.52
|1537.4
|911.4
|56614.24
|One 97 Communications
|784.2
|10.3
|1.33
|998.3
|502.65
|49701.67
|L&T Finance Holdings
|167.0
|-1.25
|-0.74
|174.85
|78.97
|41410.51
|Sundaram Finance
|3559.4
|-27.25
|-0.76
|3861.85
|2190.4
|39223.64
The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of ₹777.65 and a high price of ₹797.70 during the current day's trading.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹784.2 with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 10.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% and the actual change in value is 10.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.72%
|3 Months
|-28.54%
|6 Months
|-8.37%
|YTD
|21.74%
|1 Year
|45.43%
Based on the current data, the Paytm stock price is ₹784.2 with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 10.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.33% and the value has increased by 10.3.
On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 417,145 shares were traded. The closing price of Paytm's stock on that day was ₹773.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!