Paytm Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 900.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 913.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 909.85 and closed at 900.9. The high for the day was 918 and the low was 894.4. The market capitalization of Paytm is 57,947.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 80,459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹900.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm shares was 80,459 shares. The closing price of Paytm shares on this day was 900.9.

