Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Paytm was ₹850.15 and the close price was ₹853.1. The stock reached a high of ₹858.5 and a low of ₹835.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at ₹53,277.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939 and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 53,090 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is ₹838.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -1.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.33%
|3 Months
|-7.26%
|6 Months
|34.99%
|YTD
|58.39%
|1 Year
|22.86%
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹839.85, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The net change is -13.25.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Paytm recorded a total volume of 53,090 shares. The closing price for Paytm's stock was ₹853.1.
