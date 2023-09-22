Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 839.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day of trading, the open price of Paytm was 850.15 and the close price was 853.1. The stock reached a high of 858.5 and a low of 835.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 53,277.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939 and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 53,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹838.55, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹839.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 838.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -1.3.

22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.33%
3 Months-7.26%
6 Months34.99%
YTD58.39%
1 Year22.86%
22 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹839.85, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹853.1

Paytm stock is currently priced at 839.85, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The net change is -13.25.

22 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹853.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Paytm recorded a total volume of 53,090 shares. The closing price for Paytm's stock was 853.1.

