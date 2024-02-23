Paytm Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹403.25, reached a high of ₹403.25, and a low of ₹380.45 before closing at ₹395.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,656.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,111,252 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.