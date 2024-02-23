Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 395.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at 403.25, reached a high of 403.25, and a low of 380.45 before closing at 395.25. The market capitalization stood at 24,656.42 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,111,252 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹395.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 2,111,252 shares, with a closing price of 395.25.

