Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 773.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 784.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Paytm was 789.5, and the closing price was 773.9. The stock had a high of 797.7 and a low of 777.65. The market capitalization is 49,803.0 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 417,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹773.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a volume of 417,145 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 773.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.