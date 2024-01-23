Paytm Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Paytm was ₹789.5, and the closing price was ₹773.9. The stock had a high of ₹797.7 and a low of ₹777.65. The market capitalization is ₹49,803.0 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 417,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.