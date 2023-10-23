comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.65 -1.1%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.05 -0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.15 -0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 654.1 -1.3%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.51 %. The stock closed at 987.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 923.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PaytmPremium
Paytm

On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 972.95 and closed at 968.7. The stock reached a high of 998.3 and a low of 961.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 62,637.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 337,668.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:47:07 PM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹923.1, down -6.51% from yesterday's ₹987.35

The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is 923.1. There has been a percent change of -6.51, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -64.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32:57 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days957.07
10 Days950.23
20 Days909.05
50 Days885.31
100 Days850.71
300 Days731.30
23 Oct 2023, 01:22:45 PM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹920, down -6.82% from yesterday's ₹987.35

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 920, with a percent change of -6.82 and a net change of -67.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 6.82% and the value has dropped by 67.35.

Click here for Paytm AGM

23 Oct 2023, 01:17:34 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was 927, while the high price was 992.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02:27 PM IST

Paytm Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:38:12 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services775.65-10.3-1.31932.35690.973382.26
Shriram Finance1898.023.41.251974.951172.071066.3
One 97 Communications938.55-48.8-4.94998.3439.659484.19
Muthoot Finance1289.016.751.321379.95911.451746.68
Sundaram Finance3230.55-9.15-0.283326.12173.0535599.8
23 Oct 2023, 12:31:30 PM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹938.75, down -4.92% from yesterday's ₹987.35

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is 938.75, which represents a decrease of 4.92%. The net change in the stock price is -48.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:23:21 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of 931.8 and a high of 992.05 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:55:36 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9887
Buy4444
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:44:23 AM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹955, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹987.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 955, with a percent change of -3.28 and a net change of -32.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.28% and the net change is a decrease of 32.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42:31 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services778.05-7.9-1.01932.35690.973609.32
Shriram Finance1906.231.61.691974.951172.071373.33
One 97 Communications955.0-32.35-3.28998.3439.660526.78
Muthoot Finance1292.520.251.591379.95911.451887.18
Sundaram Finance3231.25-8.45-0.263326.12173.0535607.52
23 Oct 2023, 11:14:20 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹955, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹987.35

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 955. There has been a percent change of -3.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.35, indicating a decrease of 32.35 in the stock price.

Click here for Paytm Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:13:25 AM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 946.5 and a high price of 992.05 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39:16 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services782.25-3.7-0.47932.35690.974006.67
Shriram Finance1897.222.61.211974.951172.071036.34
One 97 Communications959.3-28.05-2.84998.3439.660799.3
Muthoot Finance1287.014.751.161379.95911.451666.39
Sundaram Finance3220.0-19.7-0.613326.12173.0535483.55
23 Oct 2023, 10:26:45 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹959.75, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹987.35

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 959.75, with a percent change of -2.8 and a net change of -27.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.8% and by 27.6 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20:12 AM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 953 and a high price of 992.05 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:55:26 AM IST

Paytm Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44:18 AM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹953.2, down -3.46% from yesterday's ₹987.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 953.2, with a percent change of -3.46. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -34.15, which reflects the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

23 Oct 2023, 09:30:33 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.85%
3 Months19.28%
6 Months50.77%
YTD86.0%
1 Year56.09%
23 Oct 2023, 09:09:50 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹987.35, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹968.7

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 987.35 with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 18.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.93% and the net change in the price is 18.65.

23 Oct 2023, 08:14:40 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹968.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 337,668 shares. The closing price for the shares was 968.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App