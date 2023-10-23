Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹972.95 and closed at ₹968.7. The stock reached a high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹961.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹62,637.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 337,668.
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹923.1, down -6.51% from yesterday's ₹987.35
The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is ₹923.1. There has been a percent change of -6.51, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -64.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|957.07
|10 Days
|950.23
|20 Days
|909.05
|50 Days
|885.31
|100 Days
|850.71
|300 Days
|731.30
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was ₹927, while the high price was ₹992.05.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|775.65
|-10.3
|-1.31
|932.35
|690.9
|73382.26
|Shriram Finance
|1898.0
|23.4
|1.25
|1974.95
|1172.0
|71066.3
|One 97 Communications
|938.55
|-48.8
|-4.94
|998.3
|439.6
|59484.19
|Muthoot Finance
|1289.0
|16.75
|1.32
|1379.95
|911.4
|51746.68
|Sundaram Finance
|3230.55
|-9.15
|-0.28
|3326.1
|2173.05
|35599.8
Paytm share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.85%
|3 Months
|19.28%
|6 Months
|50.77%
|YTD
|86.0%
|1 Year
|56.09%
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹968.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 337,668 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹968.7.
