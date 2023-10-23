Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹972.95 and closed at ₹968.7. The stock reached a high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹961.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹62,637.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 337,668. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹923.1, down -6.51% from yesterday's ₹987.35 The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is ₹923.1. There has been a percent change of -6.51, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -64.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 957.07 10 Days 950.23 20 Days 909.05 50 Days 885.31 100 Days 850.71 300 Days 731.30

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was ₹927, while the high price was ₹992.05.

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SBI Cards & Payment Services 775.65 -10.3 -1.31 932.35 690.9 73382.26 Shriram Finance 1898.0 23.4 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 71066.3 One 97 Communications 938.55 -48.8 -4.94 998.3 439.6 59484.19 Muthoot Finance 1289.0 16.75 1.32 1379.95 911.4 51746.68 Sundaram Finance 3230.55 -9.15 -0.28 3326.1 2173.05 35599.8

Paytm share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 8 8 7 Buy 4 4 4 4 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.85% 3 Months 19.28% 6 Months 50.77% YTD 86.0% 1 Year 56.09%

