Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹972.95 and closed at ₹968.7. The stock reached a high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹961.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹62,637.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 337,668.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is ₹923.1. There has been a percent change of -6.51, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -64.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|957.07
|10 Days
|950.23
|20 Days
|909.05
|50 Days
|885.31
|100 Days
|850.71
|300 Days
|731.30
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹920, with a percent change of -6.82 and a net change of -67.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 6.82% and the value has dropped by ₹67.35.
The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was ₹927, while the high price was ₹992.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|775.65
|-10.3
|-1.31
|932.35
|690.9
|73382.26
|Shriram Finance
|1898.0
|23.4
|1.25
|1974.95
|1172.0
|71066.3
|One 97 Communications
|938.55
|-48.8
|-4.94
|998.3
|439.6
|59484.19
|Muthoot Finance
|1289.0
|16.75
|1.32
|1379.95
|911.4
|51746.68
|Sundaram Finance
|3230.55
|-9.15
|-0.28
|3326.1
|2173.05
|35599.8
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹938.75, which represents a decrease of 4.92%. The net change in the stock price is -48.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of ₹931.8 and a high of ₹992.05 today.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹955, with a percent change of -3.28 and a net change of -32.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.28% and the net change is a decrease of ₹32.35.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹955. There has been a percent change of -3.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.35, indicating a decrease of ₹32.35 in the stock price.
The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹946.5 and a high price of ₹992.05 for the current day.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹959.75, with a percent change of -2.8 and a net change of -27.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.8% and by 27.6 points.
One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹953 and a high price of ₹992.05 for the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹953.2, with a percent change of -3.46. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -34.15, which reflects the amount by which the stock price has decreased.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.85%
|3 Months
|19.28%
|6 Months
|50.77%
|YTD
|86.0%
|1 Year
|56.09%
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹987.35 with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 18.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.93% and the net change in the price is 18.65.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 337,668 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹968.7.
