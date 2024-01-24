Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.67 %. The stock closed at 784.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 755.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Paytm saw an open price of 794.85 and a close price of 784.2. The stock had a high of 794.85 and a low of 736.8. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 47,977.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 502.65. The stock had a trading volume of 565,577 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹784.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Paytm on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 565,577. The closing price for the shares was 784.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.