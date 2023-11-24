Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 918.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 922.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 919.95 and closed at 918.65. The highest price the stock reached was 926.7, while the lowest was 910.5. The market capitalization of Paytm stands at 58,566.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 40,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.99%
3 Months0.91%
6 Months29.41%
YTD73.9%
1 Year104.11%
24 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹922.8, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹918.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 922.8. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.15, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

24 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹918.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 40,248 shares with a closing price of 918.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.