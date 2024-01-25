Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 752.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 750.15 and closed at 755.45. The stock reached a high of 759.5 and a low of 744.15. The market capitalization of Paytm is 47,802.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹759.75, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹752.7

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is 759.75 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the overall performance of the stock or the market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

25 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹755.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 155,245 shares, and the closing price was 755.45.

