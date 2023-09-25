Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets on bearish trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 850.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 845 and closed at 839.85. The stock reached a high of 854 and a low of 835. The market capitalization of Paytm is 53,956.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹845, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹850.55

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 845. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.55, meaning that the stock price has decreased by this amount.

25 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹839.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 53,436 shares were traded. The closing price of Paytm's shares on this day was 839.85.

