Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets on bearish trading

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹845 and closed at ₹839.85. The stock reached a high of ₹854 and a low of ₹835. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹53,956.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.