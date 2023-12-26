Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock plummets as investors lose confidence

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹645 and closed at ₹638.5. The stock reached a high of ₹650 and a low of ₹635.25 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at ₹40,749.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹472. The BSE volume for the stock was 553,103 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹632.55 and there has been a percent change of -1.46. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.46% compared to the previous value. The net change is -9.35, indicating a decrease of ₹9.35 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.96%
|3 Months
|-29.86%
|6 Months
|-23.7%
|YTD
|20.94%
|1 Year
|26.78%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Paytm is ₹643.05 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.15.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 553,103 shares, and the closing price was ₹638.5.
