Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock plummets as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 641.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 645 and closed at 638.5. The stock reached a high of 650 and a low of 635.25 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 40,749.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 472. The BSE volume for the stock was 553,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹632.55, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹641.9

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 632.55 and there has been a percent change of -1.46. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.46% compared to the previous value. The net change is -9.35, indicating a decrease of 9.35 in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.96%
3 Months-29.86%
6 Months-23.7%
YTD20.94%
1 Year26.78%
26 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹643.05, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹641.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 643.05 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.15.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹638.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 553,103 shares, and the closing price was 638.5.

