Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 388.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.6 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 395 and the close price was 388.2. The high was 407.6 and the low was 385.15. The market capitalization stood at 25888.61 crores. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 404960 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹407.6, up 5% from yesterday's ₹388.2

Paytm stock is currently trading at 407.6, showing a 5% increase in price. The net change is 19.4, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock. Investors may view this as a bullish sign for Paytm's performance in the market.

26 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹388.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Paytm had a trading volume of 404960 shares with a closing price of 388.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!