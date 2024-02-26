Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹395 and the close price was ₹388.2. The high was ₹407.6 and the low was ₹385.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹25888.61 crores. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 404960 shares.
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹407.6, showing a 5% increase in price. The net change is 19.4, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock. Investors may view this as a bullish sign for Paytm's performance in the market.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Paytm had a trading volume of 404960 shares with a closing price of ₹388.2.
