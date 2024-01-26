Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 752.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 762.9 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 759.75 and closed at 752.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 767.4 and a low of 756.35. The market capitalization of Paytm is 48,450.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,294,258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.16%
3 Months-22.19%
6 Months-2.12%
YTD20.08%
1 Year43.17%
26 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹762.9, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹752.7

According to the current data, the Paytm stock price is 762.9. There has been a 1.36 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.2.

26 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹752.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 4,294,258 shares. The closing price for Paytm shares was 752.7.

