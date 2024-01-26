Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock sees gains in trading today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at ₹759.75 and closed at ₹752.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹767.4 and a low of ₹756.35. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹48,450.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹502.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,294,258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.