Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Drops as Investor Sentiment Sours

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 848 per share. The stock is currently trading at 846.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 845 and closed at 850.55. The stock reached a high of 873.3 and a low of 834.1. Paytm's market capitalization stands at 53,794.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 939, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 252,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹846.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹848

Based on the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 846.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months-3.45%
6 Months36.54%
YTD59.78%
1 Year22.5%
26 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹845.05, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹848

The current data shows that the Paytm stock price is 845.05. There has been a decrease of 0.35% in the stock price, with a net change of -2.95.

26 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹850.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm shares was 252,300 shares. The closing price of the shares was 850.55.

