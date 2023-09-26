Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Drops as Investor Sentiment Sours

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹845 and closed at ₹850.55. The stock reached a high of ₹873.3 and a low of ₹834.1. Paytm's market capitalization stands at ₹53,794.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹939, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 252,300 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Paytm is ₹846.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|3 Months
|-3.45%
|6 Months
|36.54%
|YTD
|59.78%
|1 Year
|22.5%
The current data shows that the Paytm stock price is ₹845.05. There has been a decrease of 0.35% in the stock price, with a net change of -2.95.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm shares was 252,300 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹850.55.
