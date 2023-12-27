Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock plummets as investors turn bearish

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 641.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.65 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Paytm was 643.05, while the close price was 641.9. The stock reached a high of 644.2 and a low of 630. The market capitalization of Paytm stands at 40,098.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 472. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 160,575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹631.65, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹641.9

The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is 631.65, which represents a decrease of 1.6%. The net change in the stock price is -10.25, indicating a decline.

27 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹641.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Paytm on the BSE was 160,575 shares, and the closing price was 641.9.

