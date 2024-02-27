Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price drops as trading turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 427.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at 416.9 and closed at 407.6. The high for the day was 427.95, and the low was 416.9. The market cap was 27,181.14 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 721,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.46%
3 Months-56.53%
6 Months-51.51%
YTD-32.63%
1 Year-31.34%
27 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹426.8, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹427.95

Paytm stock is currently priced at 426.8 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Paytm Payments Bank staff commits suicide in Indore due to stress over potential job loss

Paytm staffer Gaurav Gupta, 35, hanged himself in Indore apparently due to stress over job loss fears as the company faced closure.

/news/india/paytm-payments-bank-staff-commits-suicide-in-indore-due-to-stress-over-potential-job-loss-11709004152607.html

27 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹407.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 721,912 shares and the closing price was 407.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!