Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price drops as trading turns negative

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹416.9 and closed at ₹407.6. The high for the day was ₹427.95, and the low was ₹416.9. The market cap was ₹27,181.14 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 721,912 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.46%
|3 Months
|-56.53%
|6 Months
|-51.51%
|YTD
|-32.63%
|1 Year
|-31.34%
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹426.8 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Paytm staffer Gaurav Gupta, 35, hanged himself in Indore apparently due to stress over job loss fears as the company faced closure.
/news/india/paytm-payments-bank-staff-commits-suicide-in-indore-due-to-stress-over-potential-job-loss-11709004152607.html
On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 721,912 shares and the closing price was ₹407.6.
