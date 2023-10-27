Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at 895.85, up 2.23% from yesterday's 876.35

13 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 876.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 895.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm opened at 906.25 and closed at 915.95. The stock had a high of 909.55 and a low of 870.05. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at 55,595.43 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 while the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm on the last day was 123,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm closed today at ₹895.85, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹876.35

Today, Paytm stock closed at 895.85, which is a 2.23% increase from yesterday's closing price of 876.35. The net change for today is 19.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services791.0518.12.34932.35690.974839.21
Shriram Finance1936.0138.357.71974.951185.3572489.12
One 97 Communications895.8519.52.23998.3439.656777.92
Muthoot Finance1288.5526.22.081379.95911.451728.61
Sundaram Finance3144.65-49.25-1.543326.12173.0534653.21
27 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of One 97 Communications reached a low of 882.75 and a high of 914.80 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services786.913.951.8932.35690.974446.59
Shriram Finance1936.65139.07.731974.951185.3572513.46
One 97 Communications899.923.552.69998.3439.657034.6
Muthoot Finance1292.3530.02.381379.95911.451881.16
Sundaram Finance3205.8511.950.373326.12173.0535327.62
27 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹902.4, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹876.35

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 902.4 with a percent change of 2.97. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.97% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock is 26.05, which means that the stock has increased by 26.05 from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 882.75 and a high price of 914.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹901.7, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹876.35

Paytm stock is currently trading at a price of 901.7, with a percent change of 2.89 and a net change of 25.35. This means that the stock has increased by 2.89% and has seen a net increase of 25.35.

27 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days948.54
10 Days948.64
20 Days916.06
50 Days888.16
100 Days855.11
300 Days737.35
27 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of 882.75 and a high of 914.8.

27 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹901.9, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹876.35

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 901.9, with a percent change of 2.92 and a net change of 25.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. However, without further context or information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or significance of this data.

27 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Paytm Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services783.8510.91.41932.35690.974158.04
Shriram Finance1941.05143.47.981974.951185.3572678.21
One 97 Communications901.1524.82.83998.3439.657113.83
Muthoot Finance1290.6528.32.241379.95911.451812.92
Sundaram Finance3210.016.10.53326.12173.0535373.35
27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹902.45, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹876.35

Paytm's stock price is currently at 902.45, with a percent change of 2.98 and a net change of 26.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement with an increase in both percentage and net value.

Click here for Paytm News

27 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of 882.75 and a high price of 914.80 today.

27 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹906.1, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹876.35

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 906.1, which represents a 3.39% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 29.75.

27 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services783.010.051.3932.35690.974077.62
Shriram Finance1972.15174.59.711974.951185.3573842.68
One 97 Communications905.028.653.27998.3439.657357.83
Muthoot Finance1289.0526.72.121379.95911.451748.68
Sundaram Finance3200.756.850.213326.12173.0535271.42
27 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of 882.75 and a high of 910 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹904.85, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹876.35

The current stock price of Paytm is 904.85, which represents a 3.25% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 28.5.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹900.8, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹876.35

As of the current data, the Paytm stock price is 900.8. There has been a percent change of 2.79, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 24.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services778.255.30.69932.35690.973628.24
Shriram Finance1968.0170.359.481974.951185.3573687.29
One 97 Communications892.516.151.84998.3439.656565.6
Muthoot Finance1289.4527.12.151379.95911.451764.74
Sundaram Finance3226.5532.651.023326.12173.0535555.73
27 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock reached a high price of 894.55 and a low price of 882.75 for the day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹876.35, down -4.32% from yesterday's ₹915.95

The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is 876.35 with a percent change of -4.32. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.32% compared to its previous value. The net change is -39.6, indicating a decrease of 39.6 in the stock's price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.6%
3 Months17.92%
6 Months36.09%
YTD64.96%
1 Year33.46%
27 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹876.35, down -4.32% from yesterday's ₹915.95

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 876.35. There has been a negative percent change of -4.32, resulting in a net change of -39.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a decline in the overall value of Paytm shares.

27 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹915.95 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,181. The closing price of the shares was 915.95.

