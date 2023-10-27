Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at 895.85, up 2.23% from yesterday's 876.35

Paytm share price update :Paytm closed today at ₹895.85, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹876.35 Today, Paytm stock closed at ₹895.85, which is a 2.23% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹876.35. The net change for today is 19.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range The stock of One 97 Communications reached a low of ₹882.75 and a high of ₹914.80 on the current day.

Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 948.54 10 Days 948.64 20 Days 916.06 50 Days 888.16 100 Days 855.11 300 Days 737.35

Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹902.45, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹876.35 Paytm's stock price is currently at ₹902.45, with a percent change of 2.98 and a net change of 26.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement with an increase in both percentage and net value. Click here for Paytm News

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.6% 3 Months 17.92% 6 Months 36.09% YTD 64.96% 1 Year 33.46%

