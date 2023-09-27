Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 852.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 852.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm opened at 845.05 and closed at 848. The stock reached a high of 856.35 and a low of 842.55. The market capitalization of Paytm is 53,981.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm was 38,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.39%
3 Months-3.86%
6 Months38.06%
YTD60.51%
1 Year29.63%
27 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹852.2, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹852.15

The current data shows that the Paytm stock price is 852.2, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal net change.

27 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹848 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 38,307 shares, and the closing price was 848.

