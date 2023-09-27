Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹845.05 and closed at ₹848. The stock reached a high of ₹856.35 and a low of ₹842.55. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹53,981.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm was 38,307 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.39%
|3 Months
|-3.86%
|6 Months
|38.06%
|YTD
|60.51%
|1 Year
|29.63%
The current data shows that the Paytm stock price is ₹852.2, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal net change.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 38,307 shares, and the closing price was ₹848.
