Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2023

Paytm stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 899.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 894.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Paytm's open price was ₹902.65 and the close price was ₹899.3. The stock reached a high of ₹904.9 and a low of ₹891.2. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹56,740.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939 and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 41,091.
28 Aug 2023, 09:40:05 AM IST
