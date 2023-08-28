comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Paytm stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 899.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 894.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PaytmPremium
Paytm

On the last day of trading, Paytm's open price was 902.65 and the close price was 899.3. The stock reached a high of 904.9 and a low of 891.2. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 56,740.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939 and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 41,091.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:40:05 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹899.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 41,091 shares. The closing price for the day was 899.3.

