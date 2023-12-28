Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 634.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Paytm opened at 635.7 and closed at 631.65. The stock reached a high of 641.65 and a low of 630. The market capitalization of Paytm is 40,279.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 476.8. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 620,489.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of 631.9 and a high of 640.25 for the current day.

28 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹634.4, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹634.5

Currently, the stock price of Paytm is 634.4 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the overall change in price is -0.1.

28 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.95%
3 Months-31.71%
6 Months-25.28%
YTD19.56%
1 Year23.79%
28 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹634.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹631.65

The current stock price of Paytm is 634.5 with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.85 and the percentage change is 0.45%.

28 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹631.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm recorded a trading volume of 620,489 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Paytm's shares on this day was 631.65.

