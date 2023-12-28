Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Session

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Paytm opened at ₹635.7 and closed at ₹631.65. The stock reached a high of ₹641.65 and a low of ₹630. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹40,279.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹476.8. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 620,489.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.