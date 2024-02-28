Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 427.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 426.8, closing at 427.95. The stock reached a high of 449.3 and a low of 413.55. The market capitalization stood at 27152.55 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 998.3 and 318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1369198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹427.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 1,369,198 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 427.95.

