Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹426.8, closing at ₹427.95. The stock reached a high of ₹449.3 and a low of ₹413.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹27152.55 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹998.3 and ₹318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1369198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.