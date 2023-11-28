Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 893 per share. The stock is currently trading at 890.7 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 922.75 and closed at 922.8. The highest price reached during the day was 922.75, while the lowest was 880. The market capitalization of Paytm is 56,675.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,022,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of One 97 Communications reached a low price of 880 and a high price of 894.7 in today's trading session.

28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹890.7, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹893

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 890.7. There is a percent change of -0.26, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months-2.37%
6 Months26.4%
YTD68.09%
1 Year102.35%
28 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹893, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹922.8

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock's price is 893, with a percent change of -3.23 and a net change of -29.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 29.8 points.

28 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹922.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 1,022,806 shares, and the closing price was 922.8.

