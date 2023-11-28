Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹922.75 and closed at ₹922.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹922.75, while the lowest was ₹880. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹56,675.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,022,806 shares.
The stock of One 97 Communications reached a low price of ₹880 and a high price of ₹894.7 in today's trading session.
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹890.7. There is a percent change of -0.26, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|-2.37%
|6 Months
|26.4%
|YTD
|68.09%
|1 Year
|102.35%
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock's price is ₹893, with a percent change of -3.23 and a net change of -29.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 29.8 points.
