Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM ISTLivemint
Paytm stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 899.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 882.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of Paytm's stock was ₹902.65, and the closing price was ₹899.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹904.9, while the lowest was ₹866.05. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹55,982.03 crore. The stock's highest price in the past 52 weeks was ₹939, and the lowest was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 316,168 shares.
29 Aug 2023, 09:02:31 AM IST
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹882.55, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹899.3
As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is ₹882.55, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -16.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as it has decreased by 1.86% or ₹16.75.
29 Aug 2023, 08:08:26 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹899.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume of Paytm was 316,168 shares. The closing price of Paytm shares on that day was ₹899.3.
