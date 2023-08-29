Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Paytm's stock was ₹902.65, and the closing price was ₹899.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹904.9, while the lowest was ₹866.05. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹55,982.03 crore. The stock's highest price in the past 52 weeks was ₹939, and the lowest was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 316,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.