Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 899.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 882.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, the opening price of Paytm's stock was 902.65, and the closing price was 899.3. The highest price reached during the day was 904.9, while the lowest was 866.05. The market capitalization of Paytm is 55,982.03 crore. The stock's highest price in the past 52 weeks was 939, and the lowest was 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 316,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹882.55, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹899.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 882.55, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -16.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as it has decreased by 1.86% or 16.75.

29 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹899.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume of Paytm was 316,168 shares. The closing price of Paytm shares on that day was 899.3.

