e-paper

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 634.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 633.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at 637.05 and closed at 634.5. The stock had a high of 640.25 and a low of 631.25. The company's market capitalization is 40,244.59 crore. Paytm's 52-week high was 998.3 and its 52-week low was 476.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹634.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume amounted to 66,300 shares. The closing price for Paytm's shares on this day was 634.5.

