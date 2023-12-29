Paytm Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹637.05 and closed at ₹634.5. The stock had a high of ₹640.25 and a low of ₹631.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹40,244.59 crore. Paytm's 52-week high was ₹998.3 and its 52-week low was ₹476.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.