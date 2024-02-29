Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 427.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 430.1 and closed at 427.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 432.3, while the low was 406.15. The market cap stood at 25,796.51 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 267,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹427.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Paytm had a trading volume of 267152 shares with a closing price of 427.5.

