Paytm Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at ₹430.1 and closed at ₹427.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹432.3, while the low was ₹406.15. The market cap stood at ₹25,796.51 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 267,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.