Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 752.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 762.9 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm was 759.75, while the closing price was 752.7. The stock had a high of 767.4 and a low of 756.35. The market cap of Paytm is 48,450.28 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm was 4,294,258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm closed at ₹752.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4,294,258 shares. The closing price of each share was 752.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!