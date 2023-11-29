Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 893 per share. The stock is currently trading at 888.65 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, the stock price of Paytm opened at 889 and closed at 893. The high for the day was 894.7, while the low was 880. Paytm's market capitalization is 56,399.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 352,586.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹893 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a BSE volume of 352,586 shares. The closing price for Paytm shares was 893.

