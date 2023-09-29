Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 853.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 854.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day of trading, Paytm's open price was 851 and the close price was 853.25. The stock reached a high of 857.35 and a low of 847.55. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 54,181.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 939, while the 52-week low was 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 72,715.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹854.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹853.25

Paytm stock is currently trading at a price of 854.1, with a marginal percent change of 0.1. The net change in the stock price is 0.85.

29 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹853.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Paytm recorded a volume of 72,715 shares. The closing price of the stock for that day was 853.25.

