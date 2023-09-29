Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars as Investors Show Confidence

On the last day of trading, Paytm's open price was ₹851 and the close price was ₹853.25. The stock reached a high of ₹857.35 and a low of ₹847.55. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at ₹54,181.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹939, while the 52-week low was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 72,715.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.