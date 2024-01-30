Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 762.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 751.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 763.1 and closed at 762.9. The stock reached a high of 768.5 and a low of 746.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 47,700.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on the last day was 126,117.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of 752.1 and a high of 766.95 for the day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.79%
3 Months-27.36%
6 Months-6.04%
YTD18.35%
1 Year46.48%
30 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹751.1, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹762.9

As of the current data, the Paytm stock price is 751.1. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.8, which means the stock has fallen by this amount.

30 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹762.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 126,117 shares. The closing price for the stock was 762.9.

