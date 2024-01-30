Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets in trading today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹763.1 and closed at ₹762.9. The stock reached a high of ₹768.5 and a low of ₹746.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹47,700.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on the last day was 126,117.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of ₹752.1 and a high of ₹766.95 for the day.
The current data shows that the Paytm stock price is ₹751.1, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -11.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% and the value has decreased by 11.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.79%
|3 Months
|-27.36%
|6 Months
|-6.04%
|YTD
|18.35%
|1 Year
|46.48%
As of the current data, the Paytm stock price is ₹751.1. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.8, which means the stock has fallen by this amount.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 126,117 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹762.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!