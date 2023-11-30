Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 866.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at a price of 890.05 and closed at 888.65. The stock reached a high of 891.85 and a low of 861.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is 54,964.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 444.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 232,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was 873.75 and the high price was 882.45.

30 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹879.85, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹866.05

The current stock price of Paytm is 879.85, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 13.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.94%
3 Months-2.08%
6 Months24.38%
YTD63.34%
1 Year79.24%
30 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹866.05, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹888.65

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 866.05. There has been a percent change of -2.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.6, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 22.6.

30 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹888.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm recorded a total trading volume of 232,351 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day stood at 888.65.

