Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 876.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 895.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 884.6 and closed at 876.35. The highest price reached during the day was 914.8, while the lowest price recorded was 882.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 56,832.5 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 998.3 and a low of 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 180,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.44%
3 Months21.87%
6 Months37.14%
YTD68.8%
1 Year37.93%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹895.85, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹876.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 895.85. It has experienced a percent change of 2.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 19.5, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Paytm's stock.

30 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹876.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 180,840 shares. The closing price for the stock was 876.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.