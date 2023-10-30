Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹884.6 and closed at ₹876.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹914.8, while the lowest price recorded was ₹882.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹56,832.5 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 180,840 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.44%
|3 Months
|21.87%
|6 Months
|37.14%
|YTD
|68.8%
|1 Year
|37.93%
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹895.85. It has experienced a percent change of 2.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 19.5, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Paytm's stock.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 180,840 shares.
