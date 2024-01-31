Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 761.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Paytm was 752.1, and the closing price was 751.1. The stock reached a high of 766.95 during the day and a low of 752.1. The market capitalization for Paytm is currently at 48,335.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 75,034.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹763, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹761.1

The current data for the Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 763. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.9.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services708.55-4.45-0.62932.35690.967034.1
Muthoot Finance1385.85-5.4-0.391537.4911.455634.7
One 97 Communications762.00.90.12998.3502.6548294.66
L&T Finance Holdings172.04.22.5174.8578.9742650.34
Sundaram Finance3574.356.751.613861.852190.439387.84
31 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹760.65, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹761.1

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 760.65 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Paytm Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of 756.8 and a high price of 773 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹759.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹761.1

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 759.35. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.75.

31 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.08%
3 Months-25.78%
6 Months-3.32%
YTD19.77%
1 Year42.5%
31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹751.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 75,034 shares, with a closing price of 751.1.

