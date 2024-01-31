Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Paytm was ₹752.1, and the closing price was ₹751.1. The stock reached a high of ₹766.95 during the day and a low of ₹752.1. The market capitalization for Paytm is currently at ₹48,335.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 75,034.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for the Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹763. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|708.55
|-4.45
|-0.62
|932.35
|690.9
|67034.1
|Muthoot Finance
|1385.85
|-5.4
|-0.39
|1537.4
|911.4
|55634.7
|One 97 Communications
|762.0
|0.9
|0.12
|998.3
|502.65
|48294.66
|L&T Finance Holdings
|172.0
|4.2
|2.5
|174.85
|78.97
|42650.34
|Sundaram Finance
|3574.3
|56.75
|1.61
|3861.85
|2190.4
|39387.84
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹760.65 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of ₹756.8 and a high price of ₹773 on the current day.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹759.35. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.08%
|3 Months
|-25.78%
|6 Months
|-3.32%
|YTD
|19.77%
|1 Year
|42.5%
On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 75,034 shares, with a closing price of ₹751.1.
