Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges as positive trading continues

On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹903.2 and the close price was ₹895.85. The high for the day was ₹937.9 and the low was ₹895.9. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at ₹58,653.23 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on this day was 66,862 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.59%
|3 Months
|19.61%
|6 Months
|41.16%
|YTD
|73.75%
|1 Year
|43.52%
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹943. There has been a 2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.45.
