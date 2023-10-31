Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 924.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 943 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's open price was 903.2 and the close price was 895.85. The high for the day was 937.9 and the low was 895.9. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at 58,653.23 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on this day was 66,862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.59%
3 Months19.61%
6 Months41.16%
YTD73.75%
1 Year43.52%
31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹943, up 2% from yesterday's ₹924.55

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 943. There has been a 2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.45.

31 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹895.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 66,862 shares. The closing price for the day was 895.85.

