Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at ₹406.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹402.75

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Paytm's stock opened at ₹402.05 and closed at ₹396.85. The high for the day was ₹404.9, while the low was ₹398.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,591.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 487,892 shares traded.
Paytm share price update :Paytm closed today at ₹406.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹402.75
Today, Paytm stock closed at ₹406.2 with a 0.86% increase in value compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹402.75. The net change in price was 3.45.
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|286.7
|7.95
|2.85
|346.4
|215.7
|35367.27
|LIC Housing Finance
|637.1
|26.05
|4.26
|671.75
|315.45
|35044.51
|One 97 Communications
|406.2
|3.45
|0.86
|998.3
|318.35
|25744.48
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1412.7
|-27.0
|-1.88
|1794.4
|876.1
|22448.71
|Five Star Business Finance
|740.5
|21.3
|2.96
|875.35
|509.9
|21575.66
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹399 and a high of ₹408.45 on the current day.
One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
One 97 Communications Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 318.05 and a 52-week high price of 998.30. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of trading levels for investors to consider.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹405, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹402.75
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹405, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹404.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹402.75
The current stock price of Paytm is ₹404.7 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock opened at ₹399 and reached a high of ₹406.65 during the day, showing positive movement. The stock's low for the day was ₹399.
Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹405, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹402.75
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹405, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|402.30
|10 Days
|395.11
|20 Days
|395.84
|50 Days
|484.00
|100 Days
|618.99
|300 Days
|742.36
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹399 and a high of ₹406.65 on the current trading day.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹405.3, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹402.75
The Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹405.3 with a net change of 2.55 and a percent change of 0.63. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹404.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹402.75
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹404.7 with a net change of 1.95 and a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹399 and a high of ₹406.65 on the current day.
Paytm share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹400.9, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹402.75
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is at ₹400.9 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹400 and a high of ₹406.65 in today's trading session.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹402.5, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹402.75
The current data for Paytm stock shows the price at ₹402.5 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹402.2, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹402.75
Paytm's stock price is currently at ₹402.2 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock traded at a low of ₹401 and a high of ₹406.65 on the current day.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹404.3, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹402.75
The current stock price of Paytm is ₹404.3 with a net change of 1.55 and a percent change of 0.38. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.19%
|3 Months
|-37.57%
|6 Months
|-52.87%
|YTD
|-36.64%
|1 Year
|-36.02%
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹402.75, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹396.85
The current data for Paytm stock shows the price at ₹402.75 with a percent change of 1.49, resulting in a net change of 5.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹396.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 487,892 shares with a closing price of ₹396.85.
