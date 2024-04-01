Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at 406.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's 402.75

11 min read . 06:30 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 402.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Paytm's stock opened at 402.05 and closed at 396.85. The high for the day was 404.9, while the low was 398.3. The market capitalization stood at 25,591.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 487,892 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm closed today at ₹406.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹402.75

Today, Paytm stock closed at 406.2 with a 0.86% increase in value compared to yesterday's closing price of 402.75. The net change in price was 3.45.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services286.77.952.85346.4215.735367.27
LIC Housing Finance637.126.054.26671.75315.4535044.51
One 97 Communications406.23.450.86998.3318.3525744.48
Creditaccess Grameen1412.7-27.0-1.881794.4876.122448.71
Five Star Business Finance740.521.32.96875.35509.921575.66
01 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 399 and a high of 408.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

One 97 Communications Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 318.05 and a 52-week high price of 998.30. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of trading levels for investors to consider.

01 Apr 2024, 03:03 PM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹405, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹402.75

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 405, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services285.556.82.44346.4215.735225.4
LIC Housing Finance635.924.854.07671.75315.4534978.51
One 97 Communications404.41.650.41998.3318.3525630.4
Creditaccess Grameen1405.9-33.8-2.351794.4876.122340.66
Five Star Business Finance738.7519.552.72875.35509.921524.67
01 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹404.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹402.75

The current stock price of Paytm is 404.7 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock opened at 399 and reached a high of 406.65 during the day, showing positive movement. The stock's low for the day was 399.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹405, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹402.75

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 405, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:31 PM IST Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days402.30
10 Days395.11
20 Days395.84
50 Days484.00
100 Days618.99
300 Days742.36
01 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 399 and a high of 406.65 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:04 PM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹405.3, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹402.75

The Paytm stock is currently trading at 405.3 with a net change of 2.55 and a percent change of 0.63. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.

01 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST Paytm Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services282.653.91.4346.4215.734867.66
LIC Housing Finance631.420.353.33671.75315.4534730.98
One 97 Communications404.41.650.41998.3318.3525630.4
Creditaccess Grameen1409.3-30.4-2.111794.4876.122394.68
Five Star Business Finance739.6520.452.84875.35509.921550.9
01 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹404.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹402.75

Paytm stock is currently trading at 404.7 with a net change of 1.95 and a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 399 and a high of 406.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST Paytm share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3347
Buy1112
Hold4435
Sell2220
Strong Sell3330
01 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹400.9, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹402.75

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is at 400.9 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services283.95.151.85346.4215.735021.86
LIC Housing Finance627.6516.62.72671.75315.4534524.7
One 97 Communications400.85-1.9-0.47998.3318.3525405.4
Creditaccess Grameen1419.0-20.7-1.441794.4876.122548.82
Five Star Business Finance733.314.11.96875.35509.921365.88
01 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 400 and a high of 406.65 in today's trading session.

01 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹402.5, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹402.75

The current data for Paytm stock shows the price at 402.5 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services282.84.051.45346.4215.734886.16
LIC Housing Finance627.616.552.71671.75315.4534521.95
One 97 Communications403.20.450.11998.3318.3525554.34
Creditaccess Grameen1446.36.60.461794.4876.122982.64
Five Star Business Finance729.2510.051.4875.35509.921247.87
01 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹402.2, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹402.75

Paytm's stock price is currently at 402.2 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock traded at a low of 401 and a high of 406.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹404.3, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹402.75

The current stock price of Paytm is 404.3 with a net change of 1.55 and a percent change of 0.38. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.19%
3 Months-37.57%
6 Months-52.87%
YTD-36.64%
1 Year-36.02%
01 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹402.75, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹396.85

The current data for Paytm stock shows the price at 402.75 with a percent change of 1.49, resulting in a net change of 5.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹396.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 487,892 shares with a closing price of 396.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!