Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at 406.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's 402.75

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Paytm's stock opened at ₹402.05 and closed at ₹396.85. The high for the day was ₹404.9, while the low was ₹398.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,591.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 487,892 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|286.7
|7.95
|2.85
|346.4
|215.7
|35367.27
|LIC Housing Finance
|637.1
|26.05
|4.26
|671.75
|315.45
|35044.51
|One 97 Communications
|406.2
|3.45
|0.86
|998.3
|318.35
|25744.48
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1412.7
|-27.0
|-1.88
|1794.4
|876.1
|22448.71
|Five Star Business Finance
|740.5
|21.3
|2.96
|875.35
|509.9
|21575.66
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹399 and a high of ₹408.45 on the current day.
One 97 Communications Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 318.05 and a 52-week high price of 998.30. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of trading levels for investors to consider.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|285.55
|6.8
|2.44
|346.4
|215.7
|35225.4
|LIC Housing Finance
|635.9
|24.85
|4.07
|671.75
|315.45
|34978.51
|One 97 Communications
|404.4
|1.65
|0.41
|998.3
|318.35
|25630.4
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1405.9
|-33.8
|-2.35
|1794.4
|876.1
|22340.66
|Five Star Business Finance
|738.75
|19.55
|2.72
|875.35
|509.9
|21524.67
One 97 Communications stock opened at ₹399 and reached a high of ₹406.65 during the day, showing positive movement. The stock's low for the day was ₹399.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|402.30
|10 Days
|395.11
|20 Days
|395.84
|50 Days
|484.00
|100 Days
|618.99
|300 Days
|742.36
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹399 and a high of ₹406.65 on the current trading day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|282.65
|3.9
|1.4
|346.4
|215.7
|34867.66
|LIC Housing Finance
|631.4
|20.35
|3.33
|671.75
|315.45
|34730.98
|One 97 Communications
|404.4
|1.65
|0.41
|998.3
|318.35
|25630.4
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1409.3
|-30.4
|-2.11
|1794.4
|876.1
|22394.68
|Five Star Business Finance
|739.65
|20.45
|2.84
|875.35
|509.9
|21550.9
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹399 and a high of ₹406.65 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|283.9
|5.15
|1.85
|346.4
|215.7
|35021.86
|LIC Housing Finance
|627.65
|16.6
|2.72
|671.75
|315.45
|34524.7
|One 97 Communications
|400.85
|-1.9
|-0.47
|998.3
|318.35
|25405.4
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1419.0
|-20.7
|-1.44
|1794.4
|876.1
|22548.82
|Five Star Business Finance
|733.3
|14.1
|1.96
|875.35
|509.9
|21365.88
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹400 and a high of ₹406.65 in today's trading session.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|282.8
|4.05
|1.45
|346.4
|215.7
|34886.16
|LIC Housing Finance
|627.6
|16.55
|2.71
|671.75
|315.45
|34521.95
|One 97 Communications
|403.2
|0.45
|0.11
|998.3
|318.35
|25554.34
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1446.3
|6.6
|0.46
|1794.4
|876.1
|22982.64
|Five Star Business Finance
|729.25
|10.05
|1.4
|875.35
|509.9
|21247.87
One 97 Communications stock traded at a low of ₹401 and a high of ₹406.65 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.19%
|3 Months
|-37.57%
|6 Months
|-52.87%
|YTD
|-36.64%
|1 Year
|-36.02%
On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 487,892 shares with a closing price of ₹396.85.
