Paytm Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹495.85 and closed at ₹497.25. The high for the day was ₹507.55 and the low was ₹493. Paytm's market capitalization stood at 31438.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 224,329 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 15.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹507.55 & ₹493 yesterday to end at ₹494.1. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.