Paytm Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹1018.7 and closed at ₹1021.15, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1030.5 and a low of ₹1007.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,875.99 crore, Paytm's performance reflects a stable position within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹1063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume recorded was 285,929 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1030.23
|Support 1
|1006.38
|Resistance 2
|1042.52
|Support 2
|994.82
|Resistance 3
|1054.08
|Support 3
|982.53
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 31.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1030.5 & ₹1007.35 yesterday to end at ₹1017.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend