Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened and closed at ₹402.75 with a high of ₹408.45 and a low of ₹399. The market capitalization was ₹25,810.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹318.35. The BSE volume was 285,002 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|297.45
|10.6
|3.7
|346.4
|215.7
|36693.39
|LIC Housing Finance
|638.8
|1.7
|0.27
|671.75
|315.45
|35138.02
|One 97 Communications
|416.45
|10.25
|2.52
|998.3
|318.35
|26394.11
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1402.0
|-7.25
|-0.51
|1794.4
|876.1
|22278.68
|Five Star Business Finance
|747.75
|8.8
|1.19
|875.35
|509.9
|21786.9
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹404.6 and a high of ₹421.6 on the current trading day.
One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
One 97 Communications Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 318.05 and a high of 998.30. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, presenting potential opportunities for investors.
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹417.75, up 2.84% from yesterday's ₹406.2
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹417.75, experiencing a 2.84% increase in value with a net change of 11.55.
Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹413.2, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹406.2
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹413.2, with a net change of 7 and a percent change of 1.72. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹406.55, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹406.2
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹406.55 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|402.30
|10 Days
|395.11
|20 Days
|395.84
|50 Days
|484.00
|100 Days
|618.99
|300 Days
|742.50
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock traded at a low of ₹404.6 and a high of ₹410 on the current day.
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹407, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹406.2
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹407 with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.2.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹406.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹406.2
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹406.8 with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.6 points.
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹406.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹406.2
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹406.8 with a net change of 0.6 and a percent change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹405, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹406.2
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is at ₹405, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹405.8, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹406.2
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹405.8 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the near future.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹406, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹406.2
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹406 with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.17%
|3 Months
|-38.63%
|6 Months
|-52.66%
|YTD
|-36.1%
|1 Year
|-36.24%
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹406.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹402.75
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹406.2, which reflects a 0.86% increase in value. This equates to a net change of 3.45 rupees.
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹402.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Paytm BSE, the volume was 285,002 shares with a closing price of ₹402.75.
