Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 06:17 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 2.84 %. The stock closed at 406.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened and closed at 402.75 with a high of 408.45 and a low of 399. The market capitalization was 25,810.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 998.3 and a low of 318.35. The BSE volume was 285,002 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services297.4510.63.7346.4215.736693.39
LIC Housing Finance638.81.70.27671.75315.4535138.02
One 97 Communications416.4510.252.52998.3318.3526394.11
Creditaccess Grameen1402.0-7.25-0.511794.4876.122278.68
Five Star Business Finance747.758.81.19875.35509.921786.9
02 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 404.6 and a high of 421.6 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

One 97 Communications Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 318.05 and a high of 998.30. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, presenting potential opportunities for investors.

02 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹417.75, up 2.84% from yesterday's ₹406.2

Paytm stock is currently priced at 417.75, experiencing a 2.84% increase in value with a net change of 11.55.

02 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services291.64.751.66346.4215.735971.73
LIC Housing Finance640.73.60.57671.75315.4535242.54
One 97 Communications414.78.52.09998.3318.3526283.2
Creditaccess Grameen1402.9-6.35-0.451794.4876.122292.98
Five Star Business Finance747.98.951.21875.35509.921791.27
02 Apr 2024, 02:22 PM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹413.2, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹406.2

Paytm stock is currently trading at 413.2, with a net change of 7 and a percent change of 1.72. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Paytm Board Meetings

02 Apr 2024, 02:11 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 404.6 and a high of 421.6 for the day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹406.55, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹406.2

The current price of Paytm stock is 406.55 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days402.30
10 Days395.11
20 Days395.84
50 Days484.00
100 Days618.99
300 Days742.50
02 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock traded at a low of 404.6 and a high of 410 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹407, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹406.2

The current price of Paytm stock is 407 with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.2.

02 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Paytm Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services292.755.92.06346.4215.736113.6
LIC Housing Finance638.00.90.14671.75315.4535094.02
One 97 Communications406.850.650.16998.3318.3525785.67
Creditaccess Grameen1404.0-5.25-0.371794.4876.122310.46
Five Star Business Finance758.019.052.58875.35509.922085.55
02 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹406.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹406.2

Paytm stock is currently priced at 406.8 with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.6 points.

Click here for Paytm News

02 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 404.6 and a high of 410 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹406.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹406.2

Paytm stock is currently trading at 406.8 with a net change of 0.6 and a percent change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services294.457.62.65346.4215.736323.31
LIC Housing Finance638.51.40.22671.75315.4535121.52
One 97 Communications407.10.90.22998.3318.3525801.52
Creditaccess Grameen1403.15-6.1-0.431794.4876.122296.96
Five Star Business Finance760.521.552.92875.35509.922158.39
02 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 404.6 and a high price of 410 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹405, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹406.2

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is at 405, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services291.04.151.45346.4215.735897.72
LIC Housing Finance631.5-5.6-0.88671.75315.4534736.48
One 97 Communications405.5-0.7-0.17998.3318.3525700.11
Creditaccess Grameen1400.5-8.75-0.621794.4876.122254.85
Five Star Business Finance756.017.052.31875.35509.922027.28
02 Apr 2024, 10:25 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹405.8, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹406.2

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 405.8 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the near future.

02 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock started the day at a low of 405 and reached a high of 410.

02 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹406, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹406.2

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is 406 with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.17%
3 Months-38.63%
6 Months-52.66%
YTD-36.1%
1 Year-36.24%
02 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹406.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹402.75

The current price of Paytm stock is 406.2, which reflects a 0.86% increase in value. This equates to a net change of 3.45 rupees.

02 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹402.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Paytm BSE, the volume was 285,002 shares with a closing price of 402.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!